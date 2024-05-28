Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Peruvian dancers participate in a cultural dance at the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. Exercise RS24 is an opportunity for cultural and tactical integration between the U.S. and its allied Latin American nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024
Location: LA JOYA, PE