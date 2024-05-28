A Peruvian Air Force band member plays a trumpet during the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The ceremony included remarks from senior leaders from both Peru and the U.S., as well as the unveiling of the official emblem of the exercise, a press conference, group photo and a celebration event for the partnership among all participating nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8439917
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-JZ627-1012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|LA JOYA, PE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
