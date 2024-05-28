Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Col. Bart Kenerson, Combined Joint Task Force, Resolute Sentinel 24 commander and senior defense officials from the U.S. and Peruvian militaries stand for remarks at the opening ceremony for Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. Exercise RS24 is a multinational training opportunity that offers real-world benefits to the participating nations of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, France and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

