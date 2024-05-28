Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 1 of 12]

    Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

    LA JOYA, PERU

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    A picture is taken of a group of multinational service members after the unveiling of the Resolute Sentinel 2024 emblem during the opening ceremony at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The three-week exercise will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training, in addition to space domain awareness, medical and legal exchanges, humanitarian aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8439914
    VIRIN: 240527-F-JZ627-1010
    Resolution: 5225x3483
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: LA JOYA, PE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24
    StrengtheningRelationships

