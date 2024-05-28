Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

A picture is taken of a group of multinational service members after the unveiling of the Resolute Sentinel 2024 emblem during the opening ceremony at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The three-week exercise will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training, in addition to space domain awareness, medical and legal exchanges, humanitarian aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

