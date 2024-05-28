A picture is taken of a group of multinational service members after the unveiling of the Resolute Sentinel 2024 emblem during the opening ceremony at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The three-week exercise will integrate combat interoperability and disaster response training, in addition to space domain awareness, medical and legal exchanges, humanitarian aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8439914
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-JZ627-1010
|Resolution:
|5225x3483
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|LA JOYA, PE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT