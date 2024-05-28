Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Airmen pose with the unveiled Resolute Sentinel 2024 emblem at the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. RS24 offers real-world benefits to the participating nations of Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, France and the United States by honing skillsets for medical response, disaster relief and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

