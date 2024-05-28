The Peruvian Air Force band plays a song during the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The ceremony included remarks from senior leaders from both Peru and the U.S., as well as the unveiling of the official emblem of the exercise, a press conference, group photo and a celebration event for the partnership among all participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8439915 VIRIN: 240527-F-JZ627-1011 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.8 MB Location: LA JOYA, PE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.