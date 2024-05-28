Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Peruvian senior defense officials answer questions at a press conference during the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. Exercises like Resolute Sentinel, improve readiness for a range of potential future missions for the U.S. in support tof he people of Peru, Columbia, Brazil, and all other South American allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

