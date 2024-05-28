Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Peruvian Army Gen. David Guillermo Ojeda Parra, joint chief of the armed forces, provides remarks at the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. Exercises like Resolute Sentinel improve readiness for a range of potential future missions for the U.S. in support of the people of Peru, Columbia, Brazil and other South American allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

