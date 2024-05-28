Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Peruvian dancers participate in a cultural dance at the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. RS24 is a multinational training opportunity that offers real-world benefits to the participating nations of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, France and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

