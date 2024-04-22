Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, meets with Adm. Adoong Pan-iam, commander in chief of the Royal Thai Navy, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium, in Qingdao, China, April 23, 2024. Koehler met with Pan-iam to discuss regional concerns, maritime issues, and areas for enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8358106
|VIRIN:
|240423-N-N0801-1012
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|QINGDAO, CN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT