Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, meets with Adm. Adoong Pan-iam, commander in chief of the Royal Thai Navy, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium, in Qingdao, China, April 23, 2024. Koehler met with Pan-iam to discuss regional concerns, maritime issues, and areas for enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

