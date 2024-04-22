Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks to midshipmen at the Republic of Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Koehler spoke to them about the importance of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance and security concerns in the region. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8358094
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-N0801-1002
|Resolution:
|5222x3482
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|CHANGWON, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Koehler Korea Visit [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT