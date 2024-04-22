Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Koehler Korea Visit [Image 14 of 25]

    Adm. Koehler Korea Visit

    CHANGWON, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks to midshipmen at the Republic of Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Koehler spoke to them about the importance of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance and security concerns in the region. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 17:19
    CHANGWON, KR
    COMPACFLT
    ROK
    INDOPACOM

