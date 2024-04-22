Adm. Koehler Korea Visit

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks to midshipmen at the Republic of Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Koehler spoke to them about the importance of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance and security concerns in the region. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024