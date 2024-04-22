Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Adm. Mohammed Hassan, chief of the Bangladesh Navy, left, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao, China, April 22, 2024. Koehler met with Hassan to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

