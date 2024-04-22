Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Adm. Yuan Huazhi, political commissar of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium, in Qingdao, China, April 23, 2024. Koehler met with Yuan to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 17:19 Photo ID: 8358103 VIRIN: 240423-N-N0801-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.91 MB Location: QINGDAO, CN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.