Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Adm. Yuan Huazhi, political commissar of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium, in Qingdao, China, April 23, 2024. Koehler met with Yuan to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8358103
|VIRIN:
|240423-N-N0801-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|QINGDAO, CN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
