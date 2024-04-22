Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with the Honorable Nicholas Burns, U.S. ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, in Beijing, China, April 22, 2024. Koehler met with Burns to discuss regional concerns, maritime issues, and areas for enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 17:19 Photo ID: 8358100 VIRIN: 240422-N-N0801-1008 Resolution: 1420x1014 Size: 812.65 KB Location: BEIJING, CN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Koehler Attends U.S. Embassy in China [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.