Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, meets with Vice Adm. Tran Thanh Nghiem, Vietnam Chief of Navy, center left, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium, in Qingdao, China, April 23, 2024. Koehler met with Nghiem to discuss regional concerns, maritime issues, and areas for enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
