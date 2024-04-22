Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, meets with Adm. Nicholas Vaujour, chief of the French Navy, center left, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao, China, April 22, 2024. Koehler met with Vaujour to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 17:19 Photo ID: 8358096 VIRIN: 240422-N-N0801-1001 Resolution: 3611x2579 Size: 890.26 KB Location: QINGDAO, CN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.