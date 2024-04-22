Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, meets with Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of the Royal Australian Navy, center left, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao, China, April 22, 2024. Koehler met with Hammond to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8358097
|VIRIN:
|240422-N-N0801-1002
|Resolution:
|3498x2499
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|QINGDAO, CN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT