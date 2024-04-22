Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium [Image 18 of 25]

    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium

    QINGDAO, CHINA

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, meets with Adm. Benjamin King, first sea lord and chief of the naval staff of the Royal Navy, center left, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao, China, April 22, 2024. Koehler met with King to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    This work, Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

