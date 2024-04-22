Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, meets with Adm. Hu Zhongming, commander of the People’s Liberation Army Navy, right, at the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao, China, April 21, 2024. Koehler met with Hu to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

