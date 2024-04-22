Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit [Image 9 of 25]

    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Adm. Ryo Sakai, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), conduct a pass-in-review of JMSDF sailors in Tokyo, April 15, 2024. Koehler met with Sakai to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed the U.S. Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8358087
    VIRIN: 240415-N-N0801-1017
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit
    Adm. Koehler Korea Visit
    Adm. Koehler Korea Visit
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends U.S. Embassy in China
    Adm. Koehler Attends U.S. Embassy in China
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium
    Adm. Koehler Attends Western Pacific Naval Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    COMPACFLT
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT