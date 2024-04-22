Adm. Steve Koehler Tokyo Visit

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, back right, meets with Adm. Ryo Sakai, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, back left, in Tokyo, April 15, 2024. Koehler met with Sakai to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed the U.S. Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

