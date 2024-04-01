The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua “Pogo” Holden, 79th Fighter Squadron “Tigers” F-16 pilot, speaks to air show attendees at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 7, 2024. The team requires a mission qualified F-16 pilot to attend air shows with the team to ensure each demonstration is performed safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|04.07.2024
|04.10.2024 08:06
|8331790
|240407-F-AM378-1104
|3727x2482
|680.32 KB
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|2
|0
