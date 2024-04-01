A U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights'' performer speaks with Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, during a media flight with the team at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 6, 2024. The Golden Knights travel across the country to demonstrate excellence in parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:06
|Photo ID:
|8331787
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-AM378-1330
|Resolution:
|3764x2507
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT