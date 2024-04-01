Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 15 of 17]

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights'' performer speaks with Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, during a media flight with the team at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 6, 2024. The Golden Knights travel across the country to demonstrate excellence in parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:06
    Photo ID: 8331787
    VIRIN: 240406-F-AM378-1330
    Resolution: 3764x2507
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air combat command
    maxwell afb
    demo team
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team
    beyond the horizon air and space show

