The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody “Bronco” Pasqual, 79th Fighter Squadron “Tigers” F-16 pilot, speaks to air show attendees at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 7, 2024. Pasqual flew a spare static F-16C Fighting Falcon to the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show to allow air show attendees to see the aircraft up close. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:06
Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
