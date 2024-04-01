Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 10 of 17]

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, right, and Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental specialist, left, performs a show launch at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. In 2024, the team will represent Air Combat Command and the Air Force at 25 shows in four countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:06
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    TAGS

    air combat command
    maxwell afb
    demo team
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team
    beyond the horizon air and space show

