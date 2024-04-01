U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, right, and Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental specialist, left, performs a show launch at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. In 2024, the team will represent Air Combat Command and the Air Force at 25 shows in four countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:06 Photo ID: 8331782 VIRIN: 240405-F-AM378-1576 Resolution: 3491x2325 Size: 646.14 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.