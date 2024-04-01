The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) avionics specialist, left, and Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 VDT dedicated crew chief, right, pose for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 5, 2024. The Viper Demonstration Team consists of three dedicated crew chiefs, an environmental and electrical systems specialist and avionics specialist who all perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on the aircraft assigned to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

