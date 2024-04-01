U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, smiles during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 5, 2024. Hiester leads a team of Airmen charged with showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon for millions of spectators each year.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:06
|Photo ID:
|8331785
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-AM378-2004
|Resolution:
|4006x2668
|Size:
|873.4 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT