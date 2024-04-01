The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a combat aerial demonstration maneuver at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 5, 2024. The demonstration profile can include up to 18 maneuvers, with the pilot experiencing up to 9 times the force of gravity, or 9 Gs, and traveling just under the speed of sound at 700 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024
Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
by SrA Meghan Hutton