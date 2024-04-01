The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, left, and Senior Airman Elias Sanchez, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) dedicated crew chiefs, watch Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, perform a combat aerial demonstration maneuver at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 5, 2024. The pilot has excellent flight control of the F-16 through its "fly-by-wire" system. Electrical wires relay commands, replacing the usual cables and linkage controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

