The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, Senior Airman Elias Sanchez, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) dedicated crew chiefs, and Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, pose for a photo during a media flight with the Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights” at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 6, 2024. Members of the F-16 VDT were given the opportunity to fly in the parachute teams aircraft while they performed the opening ceremony of the air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

