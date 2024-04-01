U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs a show launch at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 5, 2024. The show launch demonstrates to the spectators the precision and professionalism of the maintainers on the Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:06
|Photo ID:
|8331781
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-AM378-1400
|Resolution:
|3474x2314
|Size:
|505.15 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
