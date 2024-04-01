The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elias Sanchez, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs a show recovery at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 5, 2024. 2024 signifies the 50th anniversary of the F-16 airframe, and the team plans to perform at around 25 shows this year, both nationally and internationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

