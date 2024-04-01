U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elias Sanchez, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs a show recovery at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., Apr. 5, 2024. 2024 signifies the 50th anniversary of the F-16 airframe, and the team plans to perform at around 25 shows this year, both nationally and internationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:06
|Photo ID:
|8331784
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-AM378-1901
|Resolution:
|3030x2018
|Size:
|458.97 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT