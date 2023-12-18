449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

U.S. Air Force operators assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and Joint Personnel Recovery Center perform High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Dec. 27, 2023. HALO jumps are performed from altitudes where oxygen is limited, requiring members to employ specialized training beyond standard parachute insertions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

