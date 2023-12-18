Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 15 of 17]

    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

    DJIBOUTI

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force operators assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and Joint Personnel Recovery Center perform High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Dec. 27, 2023. HALO jumps are performed from altitudes where oxygen is limited, requiring members to employ specialized training beyond standard parachute insertions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14
    Photo ID: 8183734
    VIRIN: 231227-F-OP101-1237
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Pararescue

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Pararescue
    insertion
    KC-130J Hercules
    HALO jumps
    French partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT