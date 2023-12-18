U.S. Air Force pararescuemen and Tactical Air Control Party specialists assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to conduct training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8183732
|VIRIN:
|231129-F-OP101-1192
|Resolution:
|7494x4996
|Size:
|10.54 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT