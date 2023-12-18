U.S. Air Force pararescuemen and Tactical Air Control Party specialists assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to conduct training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8183732 VIRIN: 231129-F-OP101-1192 Resolution: 7494x4996 Size: 10.54 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.