U.S. Air Force members prepare to conduct static jumps out of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. Regular jump training is essential for service members to maintain proficiency as an alternative means of tactical insertion for personnel recovery and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8183723 VIRIN: 231129-F-OP101-1031 Resolution: 8056x5371 Size: 7.29 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.