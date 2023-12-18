Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 9 of 17]

    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

    DJIBOUTI

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, right, watches French operators conduct training jumps out of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Dec. 27, 2023. Bilateral training with partner nations allows the U.S. to build upon and strengthen pre-existing relationships, which enable the ability to maintain peace and prosperity within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14
    Photo ID: 8183728
    VIRIN: 231227-F-OP101-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners
    449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Pararescue

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Pararescue
    insertion
    KC-130J Hercules
    HALO jumps
    French partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT