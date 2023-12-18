449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, right, watches French operators conduct training jumps out of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Dec. 27, 2023. Bilateral training with partner nations allows the U.S. to build upon and strengthen pre-existing relationships, which enable the ability to maintain peace and prosperity within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|12.27.2023
|12.29.2023 08:14
|8183728
|231227-F-OP101-1009
|8256x5504
|6.51 MB
|DJ
|1
|0
