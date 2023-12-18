449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

A French operator looks out over the open cargo ramp of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft ahead of conducting practice jumps over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. Bilateral training with partner nations allows the U.S. to build upon and strengthen pre-existing relationships, which enable the ability to maintain peace and prosperity within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

