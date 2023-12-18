U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron guide their parachutes to a drop zone after conducting High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) training jumps in Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2023. HALO jumps are performed from altitudes where oxygen is limited, requiring members to employ specialized training beyond standard parachute insertions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8183735 VIRIN: 231227-F-OP101-1275 Resolution: 7680x5120 Size: 3.72 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.