449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron gives the go-ahead to members conducting training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. The mission of the 82nd ERQS is to conduct full-spectrum personnel recovery, casualty evacuation, medical evacuation and sensitive item recovery in support of Department of Defense personnel in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

