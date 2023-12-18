449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron looks out the back of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft prior to conducting training jumps over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. The 82nd ERQS is comprised of Air Force first responders for personnel recovery, such as pararescuemen and Tactical Air Control Party specialists, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

