U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to conduct training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J cargo aircraft over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. The 82nd ERQS regularly completes jump training to maintain proficiency as an alternative means of tactical insertion during personnel recovery and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8183730 VIRIN: 231129-F-OP101-1187 Resolution: 7732x5155 Size: 5.24 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.