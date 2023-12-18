A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron checks his equipment prior to conducting a training jump over East Africa, Nov. 29, 2023. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8183729 VIRIN: 231129-F-OP101-1158 Resolution: 7951x5301 Size: 6.06 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.