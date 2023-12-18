Two U.S. Marine Corps loadmasters assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 prepare to close the ramp of a USMC KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Dec. 27, 2023. The KC-130J is often used to resupply battle zones, provide a direct air support center, insert group troops and perform medical evacuation operations. (U.S.Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8183736 VIRIN: 231227-F-OP101-1173 Resolution: 7779x5186 Size: 5.55 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.