U.S. Air Force operators assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and Joint Personnel Recovery Center perform High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) training jumps from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Dec. 27, 2023. HALO jumps are one of two techniques used as a method of delivering military personnel, equipment and other supplies from an aircraft flying at a high altitude. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8183733 VIRIN: 231227-F-OP101-1239 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.03 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG conducts HALO jump training with French partners [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.