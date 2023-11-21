Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion sit inside a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 at Hilo, Hawaii, Nov. 10, 2023. One of the many annual training requirements for the 36th AS during the exercise was the safe airlift of personnel to landing zones throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

