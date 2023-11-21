Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion sit inside a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 at Hilo, Hawaii, Nov. 10, 2023. One of the many annual training requirements for the 36th AS during the exercise was the safe airlift of personnel to landing zones throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 8140259
    VIRIN: 231110-F-PJ020-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 51.67 MB
    Location: HILO, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    joint exercise
    Hawaii
    374 AW
    65th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM

