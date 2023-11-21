Four container delivery system bundles await airdrop in a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 7, 2023. Each container weighed around 4000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8140254
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-PJ020-1017
|Resolution:
|5344x3563
|Size:
|11.95 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT