Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, secure a U.S. Army 25th Air Support Operations Squadron humvee to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC allows units and leaders to train in authentic and austere environment conditions in order to efficiently operate in any potential real-world conflict or crisis in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
11.06.2023
11.28.2023
|8140250
|231106-F-PJ020-1328
|5505x3670
|18.85 MB
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|1
|0
