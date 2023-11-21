Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, secure a U.S. Army 25th Air Support Operations Squadron humvee to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC allows units and leaders to train in authentic and austere environment conditions in order to efficiently operate in any potential real-world conflict or crisis in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

