    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 3 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, secure a U.S. Army 25th Air Support Operations Squadron humvee to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC allows units and leaders to train in authentic and austere environment conditions in order to efficiently operate in any potential real-world conflict or crisis in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

