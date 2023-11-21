Maintainers and a loadmaster, assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, guide a trailer into a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 24-01, Nov. 7, 2023. A C-130J can airlift payloads of up to 21 tons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8140258
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-PJ020-1161
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.18 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
