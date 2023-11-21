Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

Maintainers and a loadmaster, assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, guide a trailer into a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 24-01, Nov. 7, 2023. A C-130J can airlift payloads of up to 21 tons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

