Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 1 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    BARBERS POINT, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Jones, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks the propellers of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Barbers Point, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 is an exercise designed to generate military readiness and was executed Nov. 1-10 across the Hawaiian Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 8140248
    VIRIN: 231106-F-PJ020-1218
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: BARBERS POINT, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    C-130J
    Hawaii
    374 AW
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT