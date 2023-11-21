U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Jones, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks the propellers of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Barbers Point, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 is an exercise designed to generate military readiness and was executed Nov. 1-10 across the Hawaiian Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8140248
|VIRIN:
|231106-F-PJ020-1218
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|BARBERS POINT, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT