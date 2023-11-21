Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Jones, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks the propellers of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Barbers Point, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 is an exercise designed to generate military readiness and was executed Nov. 1-10 across the Hawaiian Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

