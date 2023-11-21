Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 12]

    Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, displays his patch at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. Other Air Force units participating in JPMRC 24-01 included the 19th Airlift Wing from Little Rock, Arkansas, the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the 374th Airlift Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 00:49
    Photo ID: 8140253
    VIRIN: 231106-F-PJ020-1334
    Resolution: 4942x3295
    Size: 17.06 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

