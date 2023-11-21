A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, displays his patch at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. Other Air Force units participating in JPMRC 24-01 included the 19th Airlift Wing from Little Rock, Arkansas, the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the 374th Airlift Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8140253
|VIRIN:
|231106-F-PJ020-1334
|Resolution:
|4942x3295
|Size:
|17.06 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01
