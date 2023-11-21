Yokota practices contingency readiness during JPMRC 24-01

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, displays his patch at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 24-01, Nov. 5, 2023. Other Air Force units participating in JPMRC 24-01 included the 19th Airlift Wing from Little Rock, Arkansas, the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the 374th Airlift Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

